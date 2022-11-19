Little Sister

Not Available

Long ago, in a majestic Kingdom in China, events on Earth are reflected in Heaven and the sun and moon keep each other in balance. Trouble brews when the mistreatment of girls results in a moon that stubbornly refuses to move in the sky. Soon, the sun threatens to lose balance and fall from the heavens, destroying the Earth. The King knows that in order to restore balance in Heaven, he must first fix an imbalance between boys and girls on Earth. But how? One day, an oppressed orphan named Mei Mei disobeys her scheming stepmother and instead fulfills her destiny by attending the Full Moon Dance. It is there, wearing the magic slippers that her mother gave her before she died, she finally determines her fate … and the fate of her threatened world.