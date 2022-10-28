Little Sister

Not Available

After several years without contact, Martijn visits his sister Daantje, who just started to live on her own in Amsterdam. He tells her he is going to make a documentary from her life, and enters her home live with a video camera. This creates tension between Daantje and her brother because he wants to recall something that happened between them in the past. To keep Martijn at a distance, Daantje starts a relationship with Ramón, but Martijn gets between them. He manages to talk to her so that she remembers the things that happened when they were kids. This helps him to overcome his obsession for his sister, and after playing over their history, he is finally able to see her without the video camera like he did during the course of the movie.