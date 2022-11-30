Little Solange

Not Available

Solange is 13 years old. She’s a very young, typical teenager of today. She’s full of life and very curious about the future. There’s something very special about her. She’s excessively sensitive and adores her parents. One day, her parents argue, get angry and start to draw apart – discord raises its ugly head. As the shadow of divorce draws closer, Solange sees cracks appear in her world. So she will worry, react, suffer, and, in a nutshell, keep believing. This is the story of a young teenager who is too soft-hearted and who would like the impossible: for love never to end.