Not Available

Want to be a train engineer? Ride the rails sitting right up front in the engine compartment of a steam locomotive in Adventures with Trains! Board an actual working diesel, meet a real engineer and chug, chug, chug along with an old steamer as it clickety-clacks down the tracks. Adventures with Trains will be a fast favorite for youngsters fascinated with the classic choo-choo! For ages 2 and up.