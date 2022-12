Not Available

Professionally filmed and recorded before a sold-out crowd at New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre on November 6, 2019, the live concert extravaganza, Summer Of Sorcery Live! At The Beacon Theatre, expertly captures Little Steven bringing the house down with his Disciples of Soul as they showcase their acclaimed 2019 album, Summer Of Sorcery: a 12-track record about the first rush of summer and the electric feeling of unlimited possibilities.