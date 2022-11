Not Available

Little Steven van Zandt brings down the house in this dynamic concert filmed in December 1987 at Grosse Freiheit in Hamburg, Germany. Van Zandt and backup band the Disciples of Soul deliver an electrifying performance with their trademark blend of rhythm and blues, rock and soul. Highlights include the tracks "Los Desaparecidos," "Sanctuary" and "Out of the Darkness," plus an interview with van Zandt conducted by noted music critic Alan Bangs.