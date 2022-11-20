Not Available

Little Tikes Land includes 4 CGI-animated stories featuring the Little Tikes and their friends. Meet Lily Tikes and LT Garcia! They love playing in their backyard, and through their imaginations, they are transported into fantastic adventures where they meet fun characters in enchanted lands! Episodes included are titled "Rustee Rails Rides Again," "Cozy's Big Day," "Bubble Trouble," and "The Search for Tubbie T. Bear," where the Little Tikes characters are taken through several whimsical adventures right in their own backyard, ranging from building a locomotive to exploring an underwater paradise.