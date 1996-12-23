1996

Little Witches

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 23rd, 1996

Studio

Le Monde Entertainment

Six misfit schoolgirls at an all-girl Catholic high school, left alone at the school for Easter week, get mixed up with the occult and witchcraft after an old Satanic temple is found underneath the church where they attend as well as an old book of black magic spells for conjuring up an ancient demon from the pits of Hell. Janie, the most characteristic and cruelest of the girls, takes charge of the group and plots to resurrect the demon using a series of black arts spells, while one innocent girl, Faith, has a change of heart and tries to stop them from completing their spell which also includes a human sacrifice.

Cast

Mimi RoseFaith Ferguson (as Mimi Reichmeister)
Sheeri RappaportJamie
Jennifer RubinSister Sherilyn
Jack NanceFather Michae
Zelda RubinsteinMother Clodah
Tommy Stork

