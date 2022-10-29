Livat I Parken

Not Available

Åbackens people's park has been closed for six years, but now it is again to life. Unfortunately it is a bit easier said than done when the renovation is far from finished the day before the inauguration. The callous lady owner Eivor Stark puts all the responsibility on his awkward assistant Richard. More problems will be when the somewhat unassuming man Torsten shows up and claims to be rightful owner of the park. And how are the graduates photographer Harald? Will he ever his picture on the superannuated German opera star Brunhild Müller, who will do anything to avoid taking tons? Then one may ask what Conny Cash doing there? Has not he a lunchtime to fit, in prison? Or is there a hidden mug prey in the park? An orgy of intricacies and madness, everything collected in 1985 at Åbackens dance.