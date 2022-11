Not Available

Filmmaker David Parsa examines the powerful bond between surfing and music in this documentary featuring plenty of wave-riding action and interviews with famed surfing musicians such as Jackson Browne and Jack Johnson. Surfing greats Greg Noll, Kelly Slater, Gerry Lopez, Jordy Smith and others show off their best moves in the water and explain the role of music in surf culture. The film features music from the Doors, Jimmy Hendrix, TSOL and more.