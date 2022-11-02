Live at 10 Gigs

Not Available

This package is what Rik fans have been waiting for! It’s an official boot leg…let’ say a RIK LEG (way more professional and complete than a bootleg) with stellar up close visuals and never seen before footage This collection is directed and collected by Rick Wharton (www.rickwharton.com) of concert performances, on and off stage footage; with behind the scenes/backstage antics and outakes. Performances on this show Rik Emmett with his band and solo and covers the gamut of musical stylings. From rock to jazz to classical to blues – Emmett fans will be not be disappointed. This is a compilation of various concert video recordings and one or two bootlegs confiscated at Rik Emmett concerts and has been enhanced as much as possible, but is not optimized for High Definition or Plasma televisions. Looks great on regular TV’s and computers. It has different styles of film stock ranging from digital to beta to real film.