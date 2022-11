Not Available

Recorded at London's Brixton Academy in 2004, Dido Live draws on material from 1999 debut No Angel and 2003 follow-up Life for Rent. As she notes early in the show, "It's very nice to be in a place where I've seen hundreds and thousands of gigs." Dido and five-piece band--including two percussionists--proceed to execute a tight 14-song set, touching on favorites like "Thank You".