Live at Queen Elizabeth Hall 06/03/21

Not Available

The hotly tipped seven-piece celebrate the release of their debut album, For the first time, in the Queen Elizabeth Hall.The album captures the band’s fresh and inventive energy, ferocity and explosive charge. Hailing from the same scene as black midi and Squid, Black Country, New Road are tipped to be one of the bands that will define 2021. The group features in NME’s 100 essential new artists for 2020 list and is called ‘triumphal’ by The Guardian. For the first time is a sonic time capsule that somehow manages to bottle the past, the present and the future.