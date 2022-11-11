Not Available

Live at the Hard Rock Cafe is the second live DVD released by UK singer Melanie C. Filmed in 2008 at the Hard Rock Café in Manchester, it features Melanie performing a selection of songs from her first four albums. Fans from all over the world came not only to see Melanie perform, but also to help raise money for Hard Rock Cafe's yearly fundraiser, Pinktober. Already five months pregnant, Melanie performed a selection of her greatest hits along with some personal favourites during a 75-minute set. Filmed with just three camcorders, this film captures the raw intensity of this special acoustic event.