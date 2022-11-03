Not Available

One of the benefits of a great live performance DVD is that it captures the artist at a specific point in time, age, experience and creative output. Paul Weller Live at the Royal Albert Hall does just that. Filmed in 2000, he is backed by longtime associates Steve White on drums and Steve Cradock on guitar, plus Edgar Jones on bass and Chris Holland on keyboards. Also on hand are Robert Kirby and a 16-piece string orchestra, accompanying the band on most songs. The performances are tight and the production quality is excellent.