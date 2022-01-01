Not Available

Live At The Shibuya Ax, Tokyo, Japan

    Tracklist Live At The Shibuya Ax, Tokyo, Japan, On July 4 2007: 1 Our Solemn Hour 2 The Howling 3 Frozen 4 Stand My Ground 5 The Cross 6 The Heart Of Everything 7 Mother Earth 8 Deceiver Of Fools 9 Ice Queen Music Videos: 10 The Howling (Game Trailer) 11 What Have You Done (Feat. Keith Caputo) 12 Frozen 13 The Howling 14 What Have You Done (Feat. Keith Caputo) - US Version Notes Running Time approx. 80 min. Sound: DD 2.0 Stereo DVD 5 Region 0 Digipak Barcode and Other Identifiers Barcode: 8 86971 92862 4 Mastering SID Code: IFPI L556 Matrix / Runout: Sony DADC Matrix / Runout: A0100873158-A522 26

