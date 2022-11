Not Available

Live at the Showbox captures Pearl Jam playing in the intimate environment of the Showbox Theatre in Seattle, WA. It was released on May 7, 2003. It was recorded on December 6, 2002 at The Showbox in the band's hometown of Seattle, Washington. The show was the second of four warm-up gigs for the band's 2003 Riot Act Tour. The DVD is only available through the band's official website.