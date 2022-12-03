Not Available

Featuring: The Mae Shi, Foot Village, Ponytail, Abe Vigoda, High Places, Gowns, BARR, No Age, HEALTH, and Captain Ahab. A fundraiser for The Smell, and a toast to its... scent. [This DVD] captures 10 of the most vital bands to perform at The Smell, downtown LA's essential all-ages venue. With over 2 hours of high-quality live performance footage, this is an essential video document for the alternative / indie / noise-rock fan. From the hyper-active intro by The Mae Shi, through the heavy moods of Gowns, the precise thrash of HEALTH, to the dark techno dystopia of Captain Ahab, Live At The Smell presents a showcase of the excellent music that the community-oriented venue presents on any given day of the week, without booking agents, backroom deals, bouncers, velvet ropes, ID checks, schmoozing, or hype. All footage was shot from Sept-Oct 2008.