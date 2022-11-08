Live Broadcast

Not Available

Two young men and a girl, going through all the dilemmas of their generation, live together and try to build different world, to find their place in society. The manner of their life, understanding of truth and justice, love and passion, gets each of them in conflict with environment, with people who want to change their relationship and fit them into accepted moral norms. They are giving in slowly, and their whole world changes. Some of them will fit the dull everyday's life, and some will find strength to resist.