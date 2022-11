Not Available

Filmed live in 1998 at Dresden's Semper Opera, legendary conductor Giuseppe Sinopoli leads the renowned Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden in this superb concert celebrating their 450th anniversary. Selections include Vivaldi's "Concerto per l'Orchestra di Dresda" in G Minor; Carl Maria von Weber's "Jubel" Overture, op. 59; Wagner's Overture to "Rienzi"; and Strauss's "An Alpine Symphony," op. 64.