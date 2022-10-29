Live for Life

Not Available

Yves Montand is Robert Colomb, a famous TV newscaster, married to Catherine (Annie Girardot), but continually unfaithful to her. Then he meets, and becomes fascinated with Candice (Candice Bergen). He takes her along on an assignment in Kenya and later establishes an "arrangement" with her in Amsterdam. He is then assigned to Vietnam, tells Candice their affair is over and discovers that is more than acceptable to her as she as tired of him. Returning from a Vietnamese prison, he decides to return to Catherine, but discovers she has made a new life for herself.