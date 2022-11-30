Not Available

Live From Cincinnati...Bringin' It Home, gives you a front row seat for Nicole C. Mullen's concert at the Aronoff Theater in her hometown of Cincinnati, and a behind the scenes look at Nicole's life. Nicole takes you on a whirlwind journey of worship and dance music as she performs songs from Nicole C. Mullen and Talk About It including her signature hit, "Redeemer" in Spanish and English, plus showcases several new songs. Bonus DVD footage includes a tour of Nicole's childhood Cincinnati neighborhood and her present home in Nashville where she serves as a mentor to young girls with her Baby Girls Club.