LIVE FROM UB is the story of how urban Mongolians have used rock music to overcome the powers of soviet-style socialism, Orientalism, and globalization for the past three decades. Through their music, the rockers of Ulaanbaatar (UB) are articulating their own understanding of what it means to be an urban Mongolian in a quickly modernizing city. Ultimately, this is an optimistic tale that will lift the spirits of those who fear globalization means a homogenized world.