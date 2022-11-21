Not Available

Live In Hi-Fi Stereo is an outstanding salute to the ongoing creative genius of Mindi Abair as a saxophone performer. Her performances are flawless, and the musicians she is working with provide a remarkable background to her unique sound. The DVD could be summed up this way: Innovative, creative, refreshing and original performances! Comprised of six tracks from the chart topping new release on Heads Up/Concord Records of the same name, the DVD also has Mindi performing four of her earlier hits that have never been captured on film. On the DVD, Mindi provides introductions to each song, describing the songwriting process and stories behind them. There are also interview clips on various topics, from Abair's history to who she admires, among other topics.