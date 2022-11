Not Available

Roberto Carlos, considered the king of romantic music in Brazil, launched the DVD recorded in Spanish in May 2007 in a presentation at the Ziff Opera House, the home of shows Carnival Center for the Performing Arts of Miami. It is "Roberto Carlos live", which includes several of the biggest hits of his career in the Spanish market and its versions of "The Cat in the dark" (the Italian Toto Savio) and "The Day You Love Me" (Carlos Gardel and Alfredo Le Pera).