Live or Die in Entebbe / Lihyot O’Lamut Be’Entebbe

A moving documentary about the 1976 terrorist hijacking of an Air France flight and Israel’s military rescue raid, as told by Jonathan Khayat, the nephew of one of the hostages who did not survive. The film chronicles the events that unfolded, day-by-day, and uncovers some little-known and shocking back stories while shedding light on the four passengers who did not survive Israel’s rescue. A sensitive and riveting look at those for whom Israel’s most heroic moment was their family’s greatest tragedy.