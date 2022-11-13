Not Available

Yuki, a live streamer, comes across an unwanted guest when interacting with her audience. After an online party, she is destroyed by malice.The Golden Horse Award nominated creator Tsung-Han TSAI dedicate himself as writer and director of “Live Stream from YUKI <3 ”, his very first virtual reality experience. Through VR, the boundary between virtual world on internet and reality is no longer concrete. Annoying netizens, glamorous live streamer and audience behind the screen, will be able to know which is real and which is fallacious?