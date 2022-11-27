Not Available

'Live to be a hundred' gives us an unique inside view of the various activities that the multi-talented Ton Koopman carries out in the course of one year. We follow the famous Baroque musician on tour with his Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir and see him at work as a guest conductor in Madrid and as a Musicology professor in Leiden. Moreover, we witness the preparations to a concert in France, have an up-close view of the virtuoso harpsichordist at work during a master class at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague and follow him as he organizes the recording of the Haydn Organ Concertos in a church in Haarlem.