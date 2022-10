Not Available

Michio Yamada (Daijiro Yamada), a recent school graduate, is sent to Tokyo to work as a fruit-packer in a department store as part of a government programme. He takes a gun from a house on an American base and uses it to kill several people. The scene changes to Yamada's childhood. Yamada is born the child of a reprobate and a weak-willed woman (Nobuko Otowa). As a boy Yamada, experiences poverty and the rape of his sister at first hand.