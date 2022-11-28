Live with Carnegie Hall: Audra McDonald

Not Available

From her stage and concert performances to her television and film roles, six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald is recognized for both her artistry and her activism, lending her voice to champion a variety of causes and organizations. Since her Carnegie Hall debut in 1998, she has been an audience favorite, returning for many of the Hall’s most celebrated events. This afternoon she is joined by music director Andy Einhorn for a varied selection of songs, as well as a conversation with Mo Rocca about the role of artistic expression in times of social change.