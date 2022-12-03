Live with Carnegie Hall: Judy Collins

Not Available

Judy Collins burst onto the music scene in the 1960s and has not stopped since. Along with Shawn Colvin, Steve Earle, and Jimmy Webb, Collins leads a candid conversation about the larger community of singer-songwriters who continue to shape the musical landscape decades into their respective careers. Rounding out the afternoon, Tony Award winner Alan Cumming joins Collins to discuss musical theater icon Stephen Sondheim, who penned “Send In the Clowns”—arguably the biggest hit of Collins’s career.