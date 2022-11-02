Liverpool FC: Champions of Europe 2005

Not Available

At the start of the season there was a nervous excitement at Anfield. With a new manager and some potentially excellent signings Liverpool looked to improve on their performances in previous seasons. With the power of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, Liverpool looked realistically to claim fourth spot in the league to secure Champions League football again. However they weren't to acheive that goal, having an almost Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde complexion in their league fixtures. Featuring every goal from every game this season, highlights from the Carling Cup and extensive review of the Champions League, including footage from the spectacular match which contained every emotion for the watching millions, as AC Milan 's 3 - 0 half time lead was washed away in a tide of red!