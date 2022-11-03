Not Available

Liverpool FC The Official History takes you on an exciting journey through the complete story of Liverpool Football Club through the years, from their creation in 1892 ending with the summer of 2007 as the club enter a new and exciting era. Fully revised and updated, it charts all the highs and lows right through to the present day, Liverpool FC The Official History looks through the achievements, most memorable dates and key moments in the reign of its legendary managers; it follows the glorious seventies during which the club won 6 Championships, 2 UEFA Cups, 2 European Cups and 1 European Super Cup, the eighties' continued the success story and the new millennium bringing glory back to Anfield under the shrewd guidance of Gerard Houllier. Also included is Liverpool FC winning the Champions League in one of the most famous comeback games in football history in 2005, and the FA cup win against West Ham in 2006 - all this under the guidance of Rafa Benitez.