All the goals and all the action from a thrilling 2013 / 14 season for Liverpool FC. Includes interviews with Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling, Jon Flanagan, Simon Mignolet, Jordan Henderson, Martin Skrtel ,Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez. The mighty Reds have become the great entertainers powered by the goals of dynamic duo Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, and driven on by their inspirational skipper Steven Gerrard. Including the triumphant double over fierce rivals Manchester United, and comprehensive, stunning victories over Everton and Arsenal. This 110 minute DVD features all the goals, all the games and exclusive interviews with the manager and star players.