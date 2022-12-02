Liverpool the end of the storm

Not Available

The End of the Storm uses exceptional access to the champions to set the Reds’ historic achievement in the context of the club’s global fanbase waiting 30 years for their team to lift the title again. The special film features intimate access to the manager who masterminded it all, Jürgen Klopp, and the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish. Interviews with the players who made it happen on the pitch – including Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker – combine with the passionate perspectives of the fans who supported them along the way.