Not Available

Alan just for fired from his fifth job in 2 years and his father keep hoping that he could take over the family business but he resisted, wanting to crave his own path but not knowing what he is passionate about. Then he ran into his high school band mate Dash who works in a music store where he is very happy so long as he is surrounded by music. Dash invited Alan to join his band but Alan was initially a bit reluctant until he see Meg, the lead singer he like...