Lives of the Artists is a feature-length documentary that tells the stories of a group of young men who pursue their passions without compromise, and in so doing, demonstrate their Artistry. First there is Frenchman Xavier De Le Rue, one of the world's top snowboarders and the World Freeride Champion for the last two years. The film also follows two big-wave surfers -- Englishman Tom Lowe and Irishman Fergal Smith to the South Pacific where, on the reef that touches the southern tip of Tahiti, breaks what is arguably the world's most 'perfect' heavy wave. Finally, we hit the road with UK hardcore punk band Gallows as they tour the USA on a soul-sapping and tortuous trek from city to city, playing on a tour where 90% of the bill represents the most soulless aspects of commercialism.