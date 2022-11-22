Not Available

Cheong-rok would like to shoot a threesome sex on his mobile with his friend Seon-hong and Ja-ju, who had agreed to participate in their broadcast, changes her mind at the last minute. They looking for another girl but, that night in a small motel, they get a call from Ja-ju who decides to join. While Cheong-rok goes out to pick her up, the other girl disappears leaving the floor scattered by her blood. Soon after they realize that the most of guests in the motel are brutally murdered. Terrified, Seon-hong and Ja-ju try to escape whereas Cheong-rok is still broadcasting what’s happening because the number of viewers of their broadcasting hits 200,000 and is still growing.