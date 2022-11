Not Available

This interactive computer-animated adventure allows your tweens to join the funky Bratz dolls -- Cloe, Yasmin, Sasha and Jade -- as they come off summer vacation and get ready to go back to school. The fashion-forward four give young viewers a say in just about every decision they make, from what they'll wear on the first day of school to how they'll construct a music video and what they should do about an upcoming school talent contest.