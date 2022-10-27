Not Available

Living

  Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In the second feature film by Russian director Vasily Sigarev, fate brings ordeals to characters that find themselves immersed in deep crisis; they must seek the strength to cope with adversity. In a remote and cold region of Russia, Galya, a middle-aged woman with a drinking problem, has been separated from her twin daughters and she wants them back. On the other hand, Grishka and Anton are a young couple who decide to get married, but right after the wedding their relationship is put to the test in a brutal way. While Artyom longs to see his missing father, but his mother objects. There is only one element that brings all of these characters together: misfortune.

Cast

Aleksey FilimonovAnton
Olga LapshinaKapustina
Yevgeni SytyArtem's father
Anna Ukolovaмать Артёма
Irma ArendtFat woman
Konstantin GatsalovEdik

