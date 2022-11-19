Living Afterwards

Not Available

Henri has just lost his wife after 40 years of life together. They used to run a family hotel in the belgian countryside. Dominique, Ludovic and Louis, his 3 children, are keen to sell the hotel and start new lives, far away from the memory of their mother. Without facing up to or sharing their father’s grief, they take matters in hand. But the arrival of Alice, a young woman who’s 8 months’ pregnant, turns their plans upside down. Henri reopens the hotel for her and, as he can’t seem to talk to his children, makes her his confidante.