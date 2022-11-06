Living Broke in Boom Times: Lessons from the Movement to End Poverty

Not Available

The epic movement of poor Americans organizing to end poverty as documented in a decade-long journey by the filmmakers. Living Broke in Boom Times has condensed three groundbreaking documentary films spanning a decade into segments of ideal length for classroom use, with new wrap-around commentary from key activists who led the movement. Cheri Honkala, Willie Baptist and Liz Theoharis discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the organizing, and the lessons learned from hard-won experience.