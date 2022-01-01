Living Colour: On Stage at World Cafe Live

Not Available

On Stage Live At World Cafe Live (2007) is a live concert DVD from the funk metal band Living Colour performing live at the University of Pennsylvania as part of the World Cafe on Philadelphia's WXPN radio station. The performance was filmed on December 15, 2005. 01. Desperate People 02. Middle Man 03. In Your Name 04. Open Letter (To a Landlord) 05. Wall 06. Glamour Boys 07. Love Rears Its Ugly Head 08. Bless Those 09. Ignorance Is Bliss 10. Ausländer 11. Cult of Personality