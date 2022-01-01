Living Colour : The Paris Concert at New Morning

Not Available

The Paris Concert, recorded at the New Morning in Paris, France, July 19 & 20 2007, released Nov 23, 2010 by the Music Video Distributors studio. Living Colour needs no introductions : Vernon Reid, Will Calhoun, Doug Wimbish & Corey Glover are top '80s New York musicians. The Paris Concert video They're one the very few groups that can are authentic sons of Jimi Hendrix.The Paris Concert film this is obvious in the intense concert these masters of groove gave at the New Morning in 2007.