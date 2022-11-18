Living Gauguin

Not Available

Diego is an artist -- and that's all he feels he has in this life. He hates his job and people seem to treat him badly. Desperate and dejected -- Diego feels he isn't "Truly living" and must somehow make a move to regain meaning to his life. Reading about the great painter Paul Gauguin, Diego emulates the artist and leaves the comfort of his world for a place he can live cheaply and paint full time. His destination -- Juarez Mexico. But dreams can come at a price and Diego is forced to come to terms with what "truly living" means when one has to survive and escape with one's own life.