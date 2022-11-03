Living in Fear

Not Available

Tai, a soldier in South Vietnam, had 2 wives living in 2 different places. When the war ended in 1975, he brought his second wife and her child to a new land which was littered with land mines and bombs leftover from the war. As a loser, he had no choice. He built a small house for himself. He worked extremely hard to earn money. One day, while having a drink with a Cong San named Nam Duc, he found out another way to earn his living. Nam Duc was a good mine clearer and he collected barbwire in the minefields in exchange for alcohol. Tai was taught how to earn money in that way by Nam Duc. Tai went to the minefield at the risk of his life and cleared land-mines. He collected scraps from the minefield. He had money to bring up his 2 wives and children. However, he understood that scraps would run out one day.