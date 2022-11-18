Living Landscapes: Earthscapes - Bali

Not Available

Wildlife Bring the exotic beauty of this island paradise into your home with the vibrant sights and sounds of exotic wildlife, ancient water pools, mystical temples, and traditional Balinese music. Sacred Sites Visit the mother temple of Besakih and absorb the serene beauty of the ocean temple at Tanah Lot. Water Temples Experience the magic of a beautiful stream as it flows through acres of ancient pools adorned by intricately carved statues and fountains. Review Transforms your television into a mesmerizing and peaceful journey through glorious, exotic locals. Filmed in High-Definition, gentle background music and 5.1 surround sound add to the immersive experience. --New Age Retailer