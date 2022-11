Not Available

From the outside it may look like fun and games, but this provocative documentary reveals that stand-up comedy is one of the most grueling and merciless careers paths one can choose. Popular comedian Rayzor hosts this insider's look at the urban comedy circuit, featuring candid interviews with Sheryl Underwood, Donnell Rawlings and other top funnymen and women who tell it like it is. This program also includes selected comedy routines.