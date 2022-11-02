Not Available

Living memories is a community documentary project: the result of a unique collaboration between a group of older women from Melbourne's Jewish community and twelve Media students from RMIT University. Over a six-month period in 2008 nine women told stories from their lives to the students, who in turn fashioned these tales into video documentary portraits. These are stories of survival of the Holocaust, of loss and strengh; of great love, marriages, friends and children, travels and adventures; memories fond, sad and funny. Living memories also bring to life the history of the National Council of Jewish Women in Australia (Victoria), in the video oral history'Something wrth doig'. Anecdotes weave together to paint a picture of a community.