Living Small Tiny House Documentary

"The Tiny House Movement is about reevaluating what we have, what we want, what we need, what we love – what we want to do with our lives." - Lina Menard Living Small explores the world of tiny houses through the lives of the people on the movement’s forefront. The film centers on Anderson Page as he builds a tiny house for the first time, discovering the challenges and rewards of constructing one's own living space. Living Small offers an alternative meditation on the spaces we inhabit and asks the question: Could we live more with less?